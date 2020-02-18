Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Merger of Ecology Ministry with Energy Ministry led to critical environmental situation in Ukraine'

On Tuesday, February 18, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference dedicated to the assessment of leading ecologists of Ukraine, the association of ministries of ecology and energy in one department, on the subject: "Merger of Ecology Ministry with Energy Ministry led to critical environmental situation in Ukraine." Participants will include Chairman of the NGO All-Ukrainian Ecological League Tetiana Tymochko, Chairman of the National Ecological Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Chystiakov, Head of the Public Council at the State Environmental Inspectorate Mykhailo Zakharchenko, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Leonid Rudenko, swimmer-record holder of the project #SwimAcrossDnipro Mykhailo Romanyshyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 140 01 24 (Oleksandr Chystiakov).