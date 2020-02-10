Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Antarctica 2020 on a sailing yacht'

On Monday, February 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: 'Antarctica 2020 on a steel sailing yacht'. Antarctica was discovered 200 years ago, travelers Olga and Alexander Solyarchuk will tell and show how Ukrainian polar explorers live at the Akademik Vernadsky station, how they get in touch with the land, which animals live on the 6th continent (8/5a Reitarska Street). More information by phone (067) 555 1402 (Oleksandr Soliarchuk).