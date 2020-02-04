Video

12:00 04.02.2020

SETAM: Analysis of Company's Work for Five Years. Sale of Seized Property Online in Ukraine

1 min read

On Tuesday, February 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "SETAM: Analysis of Company's Work for Five Years. Sale of Seized Property Online in Ukraine" with the participation of SETAM state-owned enterprise Director General Viktor Vyshniov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists is obligatory by phone: (094) 823 9710 or at: http://bit.ly/38UhSnS.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Start of All-Ukrainian contest on best ideas for digital school laboratories 'Atmospheric education'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hunting for Sports Poker. Where are Police Bluffing'

Interfax-Ukraine to host final press conference of Organizing Committee of Ukrainian House in Davos-2020

Political Refugees in Ukraine: Between Irresponsibility of State Migration Service and Indecision of Judicial Authorities

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of all-Ukrainian NGO 'Association of Fellow-Countrymen is Native Donbas'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New director general of PJSC Kyivmetrobud K. Saliy, his first steps to overcome the crisis'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Revival of Kyiv Patriarchate'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'PJSC Kyivmetrobud: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Why Prosecutor General's Office Blocks Work of Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Plant Okean'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Details of Gas Negotiations, First Days of Independent GTSOU Operator'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD