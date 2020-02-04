On Tuesday, February 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Start of All-Ukrainian contest on best ideas for digital school laboratories 'Atmospheric education.'" For each idea taken into development, the author will receive UAH 15,000. Participants include co-founder of the company ENSOF Svyatoslav Serebriansky; Director General of ENSOF Maksym Datsenko; Head of Development Department of ENSOF Oleksandr Dorosh (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents. Details by phone: 095 031 5930 or at: v.vitrenko@ensof-group.com (ENSOF Communications Manager Vladyslav Vitrenko).