On Tuesday, January 28, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Political Refugees in Ukraine: Between Irresponsibility of State Migration Service and Indecision of Judicial Authorities." Participants include representative of NGO Human Rights Movement of Crimea Damir Minadirov, co-founder of NGO Azan Association of Muslim Refugees Anvar Derkach, political migrants Ildar Valiyev and Marat Akhmetov, Head of the Hizb ut-Tahrir information office in Ukraine Fazyl Amzayev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents.