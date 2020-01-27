Video

11:30 27.01.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of all-Ukrainian NGO 'Association of Fellow-Countrymen is Native Donbas'

On Monday, January 27, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by the all-Ukrainian NGO "Association of Fellow-Countrymen is Native Donbas", whose organizers will inform about the aims, tasks and plans of the organization. Participating will be Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Honorary Citizen of Donetsk city, people's deputy of Ukraine of IV-VIII convocations Tetiana Bakhteyeva; Hero of Ukraine, multiple champion of the Paralympic Games in swimming, honorary citizen of the cities of Donetsk and Slovyansk Viktor Smyrnov; Hero of Ukraine, Ukrainian industrialist, people's deputy of Ukraine of the II,IV-VII convocations Honorary Citizen of Donetsk city Valentyn Landyk; Doctor of Economics, Professor Borys Adamov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by e-mail: donbassrodnoj@gmail.com

