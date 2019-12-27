Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Protests against Govt Antisocial Policies Continue in Early 2020?'

On Friday, December 27, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Will Protests against Govt Antisocial Policies Continue in Early 2020?" Participants include Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Volodymyr Sayenko; human rights activist, Director of the Institute for Trade Union Development Mykhailo Chaplyha; Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Production Workers and Entrepreneurs of Ukraine Natalia Zemlianska; Chairman of the NGO Union for Protection of Entrepreneurship Serhiy Dorotych; Member of the Board of the Assembly of Agricultural Chambers, Chairman of the Board of Kyiv Regional Agrarian Chamber Oksana Ustymenko; former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Victor Sheremeta (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.