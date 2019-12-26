Video

10:30 26.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hostages of Groysman's Government: Do Return of Subsidies Threaten Agrarians?'

1 min read

On Thursday, December 26, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Hostages of Groysman's Government: Do Return of State Support Funds Threaten Agrarians?" will be held. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals partially grants a motion of All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council to recognize illegal and cancel decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers as of 07.02.2018 No. 106 and No. 107, which distributed state subsidies in the agricultural sector of Ukraine. Participants include Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Andriy Dykun, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Mykhailo Sokolov, and lawyer, Deputy President of Capital law firm Dmytro Loshakov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists at: (096) 211 1690, press@uacouncil.org.

