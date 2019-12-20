Video

11:00 20.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reshuffling of PJSC Kyivmetrobud's Executive Board over Unsatisfactory Performance'

1 min read

On Friday, December 20, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Reshuffling of PJSC Kyivmetrobud's Executive Board over Unsatisfactory Performance." Participants include: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Kyivmetrobud Oleh Tokarev; General Director of OJSC Kyivmetrobud Oleksandr Metelitsa; ex-Director General of OJSC Kyivmetrobud, Hero of Ukraine Volodymyr Petrenko; Managing Partner of the Ilyashev & Partners law firm, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Mykhailo Ilyashev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists is required by phone: +38 067 465 54 26 or by email: krasnenkova@prhouse.com.ua (Natalya Krasnenkova), or by phone: +38 097 394 49 56 or by email: a.bondarchuk@prhouse.com.ua (Anastasia Bondarchuk).

