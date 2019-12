On Thursday, December 19, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by acting Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Natalia Novak on the results of her work and on agency's further restart (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone. (093) 918-11-20 (Olga).