14:30 17.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Investors Support Bill No.2543 on Amendments into Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Improve Investment Climate in Renewable Energy Development Sector'

On Tuesday, December 17, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Investors Support Bill No.2543 on Amendments into Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Improve Investment Climate in Renewable Energy Development Sector". Participating will be Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk, Director General of Scatec Solar Ukraine Andriy Haranin, CEO of DTEK RENEWABLES Philipp Leckebusch, Eurocape Country Director in Ukraine Adrien Fouchet, Vice President, Project Development in NBT AS Boerge Tvorg and Voltage Group Director on business development Dmytro Nechyporenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

