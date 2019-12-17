Video

09:06 17.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Industrialbank Jointly with MoneyGram Launch New Service in Ukraine'

On Tuesday, December 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Industrialbank Jointly with MoneyGram Launch New Service in Ukraine." The new service will allow its users to transfer money from around the world to accounts in any bank participating in the MoneyGram system in the territory of Ukraine. Organizer is the Financial Club. Participants: MoneyGram Regional Director for Russia, the CIS, and Baltics Evgeny Butyugin, MoneyGram Regional Director for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia Oleksandr Harkusha, Board Chairman of Industrialbank, Member of the Board of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Mykhailo Bukreyev, First Deputy Board Chairman of Industrialbank Vitaliy Romanchukevych, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Industrialbank Bohdan Hdychynsky, Head of the Banknote Banking Department of Industrialbank Andriy Lvov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admissions requires press accreditation by phone or e-mail: +38 050 412 4861, l.ryzhova@finclub.net.

