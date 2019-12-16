Video

10:30 16.12.2019

Anticonstitutional Law of Cabinet of Ministers No.2571: Rough Violation of Depositors' Rights and Creation of New Corruption Schemes in Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund

On Monday, December 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Anticonstitutional Law of Cabinet of Ministers No.2571: Rough Violation of Depositors' Rights and Creation of New Corruption Schemes in Individuals'Deposit Guarantee Fund" to present an alternative bill to protect depositors' rights. Participating will be author of the alternative bill on functioning of the banking system MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, Chairman of the Council of Public Monitoring at the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund Maksym Harus, Chairman of the Association on Protection of Depositors Arsen Marinushkin, lawyer and representative of the initiative group of depositors of Kyiv Rus bank Tetiana Kilichava and Board Chairman of the Financial Maidan All-Ukrainian Movement Yulia Salo (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation by phone: (096) 424 8889 (Aliona).

