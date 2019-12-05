Video

09:30 05.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Future of Bio-Energy Projects in Jeopardy due to Inconsistent Govt Actions'

1 min read

On Thursday, December 5, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Future of Bio-Energy Projects in Jeopardy due to Inconsistent Govt Actions," during which participants will talk about government actions that could lead to an outflow of foreign investment and the freezing of ongoing projects. Participants include Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Member of the Council of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency, GOLAW Partner Maksym Lebedev; development director of the Khmelnytsky biofuel power plant with a capacity of 46 MW, which produces electricity using biomass of straw and corn in Khmelnytsky region, Michael Rutherford; Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABio) Georgiy Geletukha (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference 'Ukrainians to Stage Large-Scale Protest - Say NO to Irresponsible Land Sale!'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case'

Press conference 'Commercial Dimension of Ukrainian Culture'

Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculations on Land Market

How Online Sellers Comply with Consumer Rights, Legal Requirements

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement'

Press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on setting up nationwide strike committee 'For the Sake of Future!'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD