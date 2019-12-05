Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Future of Bio-Energy Projects in Jeopardy due to Inconsistent Govt Actions'

On Thursday, December 5, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Future of Bio-Energy Projects in Jeopardy due to Inconsistent Govt Actions," during which participants will talk about government actions that could lead to an outflow of foreign investment and the freezing of ongoing projects. Participants include Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Member of the Council of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency, GOLAW Partner Maksym Lebedev; development director of the Khmelnytsky biofuel power plant with a capacity of 46 MW, which produces electricity using biomass of straw and corn in Khmelnytsky region, Michael Rutherford; Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABio) Georgiy Geletukha (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.