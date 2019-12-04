Press conference 'Ukrainians to Stage Large-Scale Protest - Say NO to Irresponsible Land Sale!'

On Wednesday, December 4, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainians to Stage Large-Scale Protest - Say NO to Irresponsible Land Sale!" Participants: Chairman of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine Hennadiy Novikov, Head of the Department for Land Relations and Use of Nature of the Institute of Agrarian Economy, Doctor of Economy Olha Khodakovska, representative of the Assembly of Agrarian Chambers of Ukraine Oksana Ustymenko, President of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine Mykola Stryzhak, Chairperson of the Trade Union of Agriculture Industry Workers Svitlana Samosud, Deputy Head of the National Corps Party Mykola Kravchenko, representative of the Social System public initiative Viktor Zherdytsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.