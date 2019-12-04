Video

09:30 04.12.2019

Press conference 'Ukrainians to Stage Large-Scale Protest - Say NO to Irresponsible Land Sale!'

1 min read

On Wednesday, December 4, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainians to Stage Large-Scale Protest - Say NO to Irresponsible Land Sale!" Participants: Chairman of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine Hennadiy Novikov, Head of the Department for Land Relations and Use of Nature of the Institute of Agrarian Economy, Doctor of Economy Olha Khodakovska, representative of the Assembly of Agrarian Chambers of Ukraine Oksana Ustymenko, President of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine Mykola Stryzhak, Chairperson of the Trade Union of Agriculture Industry Workers Svitlana Samosud, Deputy Head of the National Corps Party Mykola Kravchenko, representative of the Social System public initiative Viktor Zherdytsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case'

Press conference 'Commercial Dimension of Ukrainian Culture'

Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculations on Land Market

How Online Sellers Comply with Consumer Rights, Legal Requirements

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement'

Press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on setting up nationwide strike committee 'For the Sake of Future!'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on study entitled 'Are Ukrainians Ready for Climate Change?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD