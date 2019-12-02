Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case'

On Monday, December 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case," where Oleh Bakhmatiuk's lawyers will tell about violations during the NABU investigation into refinancing of a VAB bank. Participants: lawyers Tetiana Kozachenko and Oleksiy Shevchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (067) 244 1124, or at: ManzhenkoY@ulf.com.ua.