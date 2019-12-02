Video

11:25 02.12.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case'

1 min read

On Monday, December 2, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Non-admission of Lawyers to Materials of Pysaruk-Bakhmatiuk Case," where Oleh Bakhmatiuk's lawyers will tell about violations during the NABU investigation into refinancing of a VAB bank. Participants: lawyers Tetiana Kozachenko and Oleksiy Shevchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (067) 244 1124, or at: ManzhenkoY@ulf.com.ua.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference 'Commercial Dimension of Ukrainian Culture'

Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculations on Land Market

How Online Sellers Comply with Consumer Rights, Legal Requirements

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement'

Press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on setting up nationwide strike committee 'For the Sake of Future!'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on study entitled 'Are Ukrainians Ready for Climate Change?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court in Luhansk region stops proceedings against prosecutor of so-called 'LPR' accused of torture and extrajudicial executions'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD