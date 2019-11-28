Video

13:00 28.11.2019

Press conference 'Commercial Dimension of Ukrainian Culture'

On Thursday, November 28, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Commercial Dimension of Ukrainian Culture" within the framework of the project "Commercial Attractiveness of Ukrainian Culture," which is being implemented by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting with the assistance of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. Participants: Board Chairman of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky, Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Iryna Fedets, Research Fellow of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Yevhen Anhel (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

