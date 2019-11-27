Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculations on Land Market

On Wednesday, November 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculation on Land Market". Participants include MPs Mykola Tyschenko, Pavlo Khalimon and Artem Chornomorov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media registration requires press accreditation. For more details, call: (063) 537 5500.