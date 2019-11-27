Video

10:30 27.11.2019

Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculations on Land Market

1 min read

On Wednesday, November 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Amendments to Bill 2178-10: Ensuring Rural Welfare and Preventive Measures for Speculation on Land Market". Participants include MPs Mykola Tyschenko, Pavlo Khalimon and Artem Chornomorov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media registration requires press accreditation. For more details, call: (063) 537 5500.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

How Online Sellers Comply with Consumer Rights, Legal Requirements

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement'

Press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on setting up nationwide strike committee 'For the Sake of Future!'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on study entitled 'Are Ukrainians Ready for Climate Change?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court in Luhansk region stops proceedings against prosecutor of so-called 'LPR' accused of torture and extrajudicial executions'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Chasova Varta TV Series Project'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political Autumn 2019: Presentiment of Epic Hurricane or Swamp Storm?'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD