On Tuesday, November 26, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How Online Sellers Comply with Consumer Rights, Legal Requirements." Participants include head of the All-Ukrainian organization Youth for Consumer Rights Olha Freyuk, an employee of the Institute of Economic and Legal Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Andriy Liga (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.