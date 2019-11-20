Video

10:00 20.11.2019

Press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

On Wednesday, November 20, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy." Participants include deputies Andriy Derkach (non-factional), Oleksandr Dubynsky (Servant of the People) and Oleksiy Kucherenko (Batkivschyna) (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

