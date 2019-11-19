Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players'

On Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. What Amendments to Legislation Should One Expect in 2020? Opinions of Market Players." Participants: Executive Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn, CEO of Avenston LLC Dmytro Lukomsky, Managing Partner of Sokolovskyi and Partners Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, Director of Solar Steelconstruction LLC Yevhen Yaremenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation by phone or e-mail: (067) 681 8186, office@aseu.org.ua. Accreditation form: https://forms.gle/Um5ELXwfTmcB6KVn9.