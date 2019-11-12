Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on study entitled 'Are Ukrainians Ready for Climate Change?'

On Tuesday, November 12, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference based on the study entitled "Are Ukrainians Ready for Climate Change?" on climate change and its role in the transformation of the economy and social system of Ukraine. Participants include Chairman of Organizing Committee of Kyiv International Economic Forum Yuriy Pyvovarov; Co-founder and managing partner of UDP Renewables Serhiy Yevtushenko; Director of Bohush Communications Denys Bohush; Head of Socis Sociological Center Oleksandr Stehniy; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Riabchyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (063) 886 0339, pr@magonova.com (Lara Vysokovska).