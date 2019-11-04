Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court in Luhansk region stops proceedings against prosecutor of so-called 'LPR' accused of torture and extrajudicial executions'

On Monday, November 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Court in Luhansk region stops proceedings against prosecutor of so-called 'LPR' accused of torture and extrajudicial executions. Former prisoners demand justice." Participants include head of the NGO East Ukrainian Center for Public Initiatives Volodymyr Scherbachenko, illegally detained in the premises of the Luhansk Regional State Administration seized by participants of illegal armed formations - Dmytro Tynda, Oleksandr Retivov, Victoria Kononova, Gaide Rizayeva, Yuriy Leliavsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).