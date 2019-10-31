Video

10:30 31.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Chasova Varta TV Series Project'

On Thursday, October 31, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of the Chasova Varta TV Series Project," which is adaptation of the successful Spanish The Ministry of Time project. Two seasons of the TV series were broadcasted on Spanish TV, and the third season was shot and broadcasted jointly with Netflix. Participants include co-writer of the script, playwright Maxim Kurochkin, journalist and columnist Vitaly Portnikov, Project Creative Director Mykhailo Panchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

 

