Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political Autumn 2019: Presentiment of Epic Hurricane or Swamp Storm?'

On Tuesday, October 29, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Political Autumn 2019: Presentiment of Epic Hurricane or Swamp Storm?" The ruling team demonstrates growing disputes in its own environment, entering into confrontation with most active public groups: from entrepreneurs to the military. Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.