Video

11:30 29.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political Autumn 2019: Presentiment of Epic Hurricane or Swamp Storm?'

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 29, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Political Autumn 2019: Presentiment of Epic Hurricane or Swamp Storm?" The ruling team demonstrates growing disputes in its own environment, entering into confrontation with most active public groups: from entrepreneurs to the military. Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Blocking Social Security Tax Payments. How Can People Get Social Benefits at Enterprise with Seized Accounts?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Level of Inbound Medical Tourism in Ukraine: World Recognition at Largest Conference in Dubai 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Environmentalists for Saving Dnipro River'

New Law on Ukraine's capital - New Opportunities for Local Govt in Kyiv

Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production

Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems'

Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading hasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD