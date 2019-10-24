Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Blocking Social Security Tax Payments. How Can People Get Social Benefits at Enterprise with Seized Accounts?'

On Thursday, October 24, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Blocking Social Security Tax Payments. How Can People Get Social Benefits at Enterprise with Seized Accounts?" on blocking of accounts of PJSC Severodonetsk Azot Association, PJSC Azot (Cherkasy), PJSC Rivneazot and JSC Luhanskgaz and the complexity of financial settlement mechanisms between the State Fiscal Service with the enterprises with seized accounts. Participants include: Chairman of the Board of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of Ukraine's Federation of Trade Unions Volodymyr Sayenko; chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions in Luhansk region, chairman of the trade union committee of PJSC Severodonetsk Azot Association Valeriy Chernysh; Deputy Director for Economics at the Melnikov Mine, representative of OJSC Lysychanskvuhillia, and member of the Union of Coal Industry Workers of Ukraine Vadym Leiba; chief of Department of Medical and Social Services of the Executive Directorate of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine Olena Rykhla. Invited participants of the event are Head of the Tax Service of Ukraine Serhiy Verlanov, Acting Chief of the Office of Large Taxpayers of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Oksana Necheporuk and Board Chairman of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Yevhen Kapinus (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of the journalists by phone: (067) 328 6165.