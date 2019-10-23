Video

12:00 23.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Level of Inbound Medical Tourism in Ukraine: World Recognition at Largest Conference in Dubai 2019'

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 23, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press entitled "New Level of Inbound Medical Tourism in Ukraine: World Recognition at Largest Conference in Dubai 2019." Participants include chief doctor and CEO of the club clinic for age management at ReFuture Clinic Yevhen Shagov; MP, Deputy Head of the Health Committee of the VIII convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Balneology Iryna Sysoyenko; parliamentarian, First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, Olympic medalist Zhan Beleniuk; goalkeeper of the Ukrainian national football team and FC Shakhtar Andriy Pyatov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (063) 482 3217, orlova@refuture.clinic.

