Video

12:00 22.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Environmentalists for Saving Dnipro River'

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 22, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Initiatives of Environmentalists for Saving Dnipro River." Participants include Chairman of the National Ecological Council and Head of the Association of Fishermen of Ukraine Oleksandr Chystiakov, record holder of the project #FloatDnipro Mykhailo Romanyshyn, doctor of sciences, professor, head of the department of ecology of the Kherson State Agrarian University Vitaliy Pichura (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation by phone: (063) 232 0042.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

New Law on Ukraine's capital - New Opportunities for Local Govt in Kyiv

Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production

Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems'

Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading hasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Hidden Corruption Schemes of Kyiv Authorities: Construction and Cooperative Fraud'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners'

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD