Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Environmentalists for Saving Dnipro River'

On Tuesday, October 22, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Initiatives of Environmentalists for Saving Dnipro River." Participants include Chairman of the National Ecological Council and Head of the Association of Fishermen of Ukraine Oleksandr Chystiakov, record holder of the project #FloatDnipro Mykhailo Romanyshyn, doctor of sciences, professor, head of the department of ecology of the Kherson State Agrarian University Vitaliy Pichura (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation by phone: (063) 232 0042.