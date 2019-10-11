Video

11:52 11.10.2019

New Law on Ukraine's capital - New Opportunities for Local Govt in Kyiv

1 min read

On Friday, October 11, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "New Law on Ukraine's capital - New Opportunities for Local Govt in Kyiv." Participants include Ukrainian parliamentarian Arseniy Pushkarenko; lawyer, expert on local government issues Ivan Makar; deputy of the Pechersky District Council of the VI convocation in Kyiv Tetiana Trykoz; Chairman of the NGO Center for the protection of the rights of the Holosiyiv community Mykhailo Romas (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More info by phone: (050) 981 6209.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production

Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems'

Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading hasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Hidden Corruption Schemes of Kyiv Authorities: Construction and Cooperative Fraud'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners'

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD