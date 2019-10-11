On Friday, October 11, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "New Law on Ukraine's capital - New Opportunities for Local Govt in Kyiv." Participants include Ukrainian parliamentarian Arseniy Pushkarenko; lawyer, expert on local government issues Ivan Makar; deputy of the Pechersky District Council of the VI convocation in Kyiv Tetiana Trykoz; Chairman of the NGO Center for the protection of the rights of the Holosiyiv community Mykhailo Romas (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More info by phone: (050) 981 6209.