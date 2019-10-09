On Wednesday, October 9, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "'Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production." Participants include: Director General of the Ukrtiutiun Ukrainian Association of Tobacco Manufacturers Valentyna Khomenko, Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine Michalis Alexandrakis, Director General of the British American Tobacco Ukraine Group Simon Welford, Director General of JTI Ukraine Paul Holloway, Director General of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine Rastislav Chernak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of the journalists obligatory by phone: (044) 229 9932, or by e-mail: office@ukrtyutyun.com.