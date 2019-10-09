Video

10:30 09.10.2019

Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 9, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "'Possible Consequences After Setting Fixed Margin for Tobacco Distribution: Prices Rise and Shutting of Production." Participants include: Director General of the Ukrtiutiun Ukrainian Association of Tobacco Manufacturers Valentyna Khomenko, Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine Michalis Alexandrakis, Director General of the British American Tobacco Ukraine Group Simon Welford, Director General of JTI Ukraine Paul Holloway, Director General of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine Rastislav Chernak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of the journalists obligatory by phone: (044) 229 9932, or by e-mail: office@ukrtyutyun.com.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems'

Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading hasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Hidden Corruption Schemes of Kyiv Authorities: Construction and Cooperative Fraud'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners'

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'The Public against Lutsenko's "wallets" in Updated PGO'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD