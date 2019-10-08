Video

11:30 08.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems'

On Tuesday, October 8, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Business VS SBI. Success Story without Kick-back Systems." Participants include: Founder of the agricultural company Nika Larysa Onul; lawyer Liubomyr Drozdovsky; MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Oleksiy Zhmerenetsky; Executive Director of the NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters Serhiy Mytkalyk; Head of Turkish Business Council Rasim Bekmezci (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More details by phone: (097) 645 5687.

