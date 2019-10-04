Video

11:11 04.10.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

1 min read

On Friday, October 4, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases." Participants include: Executive Director of Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine" Inna Ivanenko; Head of NGO Association of Patients with Torsion Dystonia Natalia Titova; patient with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) and representative of NGO Radist Rukhu ("Joy of Movement") Lesya Heichenko; member of Dalila Sister (Poryatunok) Charitable Foundation Andriy Huley and other patients with severe diseases (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: +38 097 684 8256, or by email: olha.k@patients.org.ua (Olha Kotseruba).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Hidden Corruption Schemes of Kyiv Authorities: Construction and Cooperative Fraud'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners'

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'The Public against Lutsenko's "wallets" in Updated PGO'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Say No to Sale of Ukrainian Farmland to Anyone'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Hennadiy Zubko, Lev Partskhaladze

Tariff Collapse as a Main Threat to New Heating Season

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD