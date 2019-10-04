Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases'

On Friday, October 4, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Draft Budget 2020 Deprives Thousands of Patients with Orphan and Chronic Diseases." Participants include: Executive Director of Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine" Inna Ivanenko; Head of NGO Association of Patients with Torsion Dystonia Natalia Titova; patient with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) and representative of NGO Radist Rukhu ("Joy of Movement") Lesya Heichenko; member of Dalila Sister (Poryatunok) Charitable Foundation Andriy Huley and other patients with severe diseases (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: +38 097 684 8256, or by email: olha.k@patients.org.ua (Olha Kotseruba).