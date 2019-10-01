Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only'

On Tuesday, October 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian Nationalists Against Selling Land to Foreigners: Ukrainian Land for Ukrainians Only." Participants include Right Sector Party leader Andriy Tarasenko, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda Yuriy Syrotiuk and deputy head of Right Sector Party Vasyl Labaichuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.