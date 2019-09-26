Video

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners'

On Thursday, September 26, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's Patriots, ATO soldiers against Land Sale to Foreigners." Participants include ex-intelligence commander of the Azov battalion Serhiy Korotkykh; mayor of the occupied town of Oleksandrivsk (Luhansk region), veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) Mykola Grekov; Ukrainian dissident, political prisoner, fighter of the Aidar battalion Ivan Makar; Director of the enterprise Pearl of Podillia (Kyiv region) Serhiy Ivashchuk; Director of private agricultural enterprise Piskivske (Chernihiv region) Valeriy Kolosha; Director of Svitanok LLC (Kherson region) Serhiy Maksymenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

