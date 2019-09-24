Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'The Public against Lutsenko's "wallets" in Updated PGO'

On Tuesday, September 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Public against Lutsenko's 'wallets' in Updated PGO." Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian Coordination Council, organizer of the press conference Andriy Khoma; head of the legal department of the NGO Anti-corruption Bureau in Ukraine Oleksiy Khokhliuk; Chairman of the NGO Territorial Community of the City of Kyiv Ihor Kurylenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.