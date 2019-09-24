Video

10:30 24.09.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'The Public against Lutsenko's "wallets" in Updated PGO'

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Public against Lutsenko's 'wallets' in Updated PGO." Participants include Chairman of the Ukrainian Coordination Council, organizer of the press conference Andriy Khoma; head of the legal department of the NGO Anti-corruption Bureau in Ukraine Oleksiy Khokhliuk; Chairman of the NGO Territorial Community of the City of Kyiv Ihor Kurylenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Say No to Sale of Ukrainian Farmland to Anyone'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Hennadiy Zubko, Lev Partskhaladze

Tariff Collapse as a Main Threat to New Heating Season

Entrance of Belarusian Social Project 'Remember Online' Common Online Data Base of Civil Burials and Mass Graves on Ukrainian Market

How Ukrainians Evaluate Gas, Energy, Heat Supply Services. Findings of Poll

Successful Completion of 1st Phase of #DniproSwimming Project: Athlete Swims 1,000 km along Dnipro from Belarus Border to Kherson

Ukrainian sportsman successfully swims 1000 kilometers along Dnipro river

Press conference on implementation of pilot project for transformation of healthcare system financing in Poltava region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD