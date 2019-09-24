Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured'

(The list of participants has been extended)

On Tuesday, September 24, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "PGO Preparing Extradition to Russia of Chechen Ilayev who is Expected to be Tortured" about the situation of Amkhad Ilayev, who has lived in Ukraine for ten years. Participants include Ilayev's lawyer Ivan Angelov, members of the Ilayev family, chairman of the VAYFOND charity and human rights association (Sweden) Mansur Sadulaev (via Skype), chairman of the Association of Muslim Refugees NGO "Azan" Anvar Derkach and Program Officer of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group Borys Zakharov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (073) 154 9136.