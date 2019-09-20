Video

20.09.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Say No to Sale of Ukrainian Farmland to Anyone'

1 min read

On Friday, September 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Say 'No' to the Sale of Ukrainian Farmland to Anyone." Participants include academician, First Vice President of the Academy of Economic Sciences of Ukraine, member of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Institute for Analysis and Management of Policy Anatoliy Peshko; expert of the Ukrainian Institute for Analysis and Management of Policy, political scientist Mykola Spyrydonov; President of the Ukrainian Association of Security Market Operators Serhiy Shabovta (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (098) 303 11 11 (Olena).

