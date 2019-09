On Wednesday, September 18, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Hennadiy Zubko and Lev Partskhaladze on the topic: "Changes and Reforms of the Ministry of Regional Development: Work Results and Key Achievements" (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone +38 067 697 8957. Admission requires press accreditation.