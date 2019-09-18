Video

13:00 18.09.2019

Tariff Collapse as a Main Threat to New Heating Season

1 min read

On Wednesday, September 18, at 13.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference "Tariff Collapse as a Main Threat to New Heating Season" to report on how non-adequate tariffs on gas transportation damage gas grids and what threats they cause for heating season 2019/2020. Participants include Chairman of the Gas Market Association Denys Senektutov, Board Chairman of JSC Kremenchukgas Bohdan Oksenenko, technical director of JSC Zaporizhiagas Tetiana Buzovska, financial director of JSC Vinnytsiagas Serhiy Kibitlevsky, financial director of JSC Ivano-Frankivskgas Dmytro Horbatiuk and financial director of JSC Odesagas Denys Yakubovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Journalists must be accredited by phone: (067) 625 7588.

