Video

12:20 17.09.2019

How Ukrainians Evaluate Gas, Energy, Heat Supply Services. Findings of Poll

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 17, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference "How Ukrainians Evaluate Gas, Energy, Heat Supply Services. Findings of Poll." Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) will announce the results of Ukraine's first survey of consumers of energy services, conducted at the request of the Regional Gas Company (RGC) and jointly with the RGC Contact Center. Participants include researcher at KIIS Oleksandr Dyshlevy; researcher at KIIS Oleksiy Lyshtva; Vice-President of the First Energy Association of Ukraine Viktor Merkushev; head of JSC Kyivoblgaz's customer service center Denys Slabukhin; head of JSC Dnipropetrovskgaz's customer service department Alina Levkovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). Journalists must be accredited by phone: +38 067 625 7588.

Interfax-Ukraine
