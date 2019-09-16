Video

10:53 16.09.2019

Successful Completion of 1st Phase of #DniproSwimming Project: Athlete Swims 1,000 km along Dnipro from Belarus Border to Kherson

On Monday, September 16, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference titled: "Successful Completion of 1st Phase of #DniproSwimming (#VplavDnepr and #VplavDnipro) Project: Athlete Swims 1,000 km along Dnipro from Belarus Border to Kherson. Awards from the Book of Records of Ukraine. Further Plans." Participants include: record-breaking swimmer Mykhailo Romanyshyn; expert of the National Register of Records of Ukraine Vitaliy Zorin; participant in the project (accompanying boat) Andriy Yaremov; organizer of the #DniproSwimming project Maksim Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street). More details by phone: +38 067 232 0042.

