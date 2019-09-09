On Monday, September 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "How Cabinet of Ministers Can Save UAH 120 bln per Year. High-Speed Victories for Ukrainian Infrastructure: Ukrzaliznytsia, Cars, Sea, Roads, Aviation". Participants include Director of the Program "Infrastructure of the Future" of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) analytical center, Chairman of Infrastructure Council Volodymyr Schulmeister, President of the Ukrainian Association of International Road Carriers (AsMAP) Leonid Kostiuchenko, Vice President of the Marine Chamber of Ukraine Vyacheslav Kyslovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation is required by e-mail: taia_alieksieieva@uifuture.org. Details by phone: (063) 586 0215 (Taisiya Aleksyeyeva, UIF).