Discussion of Petition on the Ban on Antibiotics in Agriculture Initiated by EPIKUR Brand

On Wednesday, September 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Discussion of Petition on the Ban on Antibiotics in Agriculture Initiated by EPIKUR Brand." Participants include EPIKUR Managing Shareholder Oleksiy Kovalenko, Director General of PJSC Volodymyr-Volynska Poultry Farm Alina Sych, EPIKUR Chief Feed Technologist Olha Romaniuk, EPIKUR Production Technologist Maria Voroshyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (093) 973 8616.