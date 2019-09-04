Video

10:15 04.09.2019

Discussion of Petition on the Ban on Antibiotics in Agriculture Initiated by EPIKUR Brand

1 min read

On Wednesday, September 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Discussion of Petition on the Ban on Antibiotics in Agriculture Initiated by EPIKUR Brand." Participants include EPIKUR Managing Shareholder Oleksiy Kovalenko, Director General of PJSC Volodymyr-Volynska Poultry Farm Alina Sych, EPIKUR Chief Feed Technologist Olha Romaniuk, EPIKUR Production Technologist Maria Voroshyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (093) 973 8616.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Investment Championship: Winners, Participants and Lessons'

Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce (NEW York) asks Ukrainian president Zelensky to clean up local corruption in Uman

Corruption Scandal in Uman: Will Netanyahu's Visit Help Bring to Reason Bribe Takers

Presentation of the scientific monograph "The Theoretical Basis of Intentional Homicide Investigation: Penal Provisions, Criminalistical and Psychological Aspects. Psychological Profile of a Serial Killer"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Swimmer to first swim at a distance of over 1,000 km from Belarus border to Black Sea along the entire Ukrainian section of the Dnipro'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Extradition Requests of Authoritarian Regimes of Russia, Central Asia as a Tool for Repressions of Their Own Citizens on Ukraine's Territory'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD