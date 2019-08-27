Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation

On Tuesday, August 27, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation. Participants include non-staff adviser to the president on digitalization issues Mykhailo Fedorov (participation to be confirmed); Ukraine's MP of the new convocation Halyna Yanchenko; Chairman of the IT Department of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksiy Sydorenko; expert on artificial intelligence of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Anton Semenov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation at: https://forms.gle/gPR5UHnz7PeAkL336. Details by phone: (063) 586 0215.