Video

12:00 27.08.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation

1 min read

On Tuesday, August 27, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation. Participants include non-staff adviser to the president on digitalization issues Mykhailo Fedorov (participation to be confirmed); Ukraine's MP of the new convocation Halyna Yanchenko; Chairman of the IT Department of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksiy Sydorenko; expert on artificial intelligence of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Anton Semenov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation at: https://forms.gle/gPR5UHnz7PeAkL336. Details by phone: (063) 586 0215.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Investment Championship: Winners, Participants and Lessons'

Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce (NEW York) asks Ukrainian president Zelensky to clean up local corruption in Uman

Corruption Scandal in Uman: Will Netanyahu's Visit Help Bring to Reason Bribe Takers

Presentation of the scientific monograph "The Theoretical Basis of Intentional Homicide Investigation: Penal Provisions, Criminalistical and Psychological Aspects. Psychological Profile of a Serial Killer"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Swimmer to first swim at a distance of over 1,000 km from Belarus border to Black Sea along the entire Ukrainian section of the Dnipro'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Extradition Requests of Authoritarian Regimes of Russia, Central Asia as a Tool for Repressions of Their Own Citizens on Ukraine's Territory'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Radiation Measurements and SBU's version'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD