Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Investment Championship: Winners, Participants and Lessons'

On Thursday, August 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Ukrainian Investment Championship: Winners, Participants and Lessons," where the results of the championship of activity and effectiveness of the actions of local authorities to attract investment in the regions will be announced. Participants include acting editor-in-chief of the Korrespondent Oleksandr Kramarenko and Head of DTEK Communications Department Olha Zakharova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.