Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce (NEW York) asks Ukrainian president Zelensky to clean up local corruption in Uman

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director
Presentation of the scientific monograph "The Theoretical Basis of Intentional Homicide Investigation: Penal Provisions, Criminalistical and Psychological Aspects. Psychological Profile of a Serial Killer"
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy"
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak'
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Swimmer to first swim at a distance of over 1,000 km from Belarus border to Black Sea along the entire Ukrainian section of the Dnipro'
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments'
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Extradition Requests of Authoritarian Regimes of Russia, Central Asia as a Tool for Repressions of Their Own Citizens on Ukraine's Territory'
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Radiation Measurements and SBU's version'