On Friday, August 16, at 11.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Corruption Scandal in Uman: Will Netanyahu's Visit Help Bring to Reason Bribe Takers" with the participation of the founder and head of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (New York) Duvi Honig (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: +38 067 862 5997.