11:12 12.08.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy"

On Monday, August 12, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy." Participants include: Head of the Honorable Council of the Order of St. Panteleimon Vasyl Kniazevych, Director of the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery Vasyl Lazoryshynets, Rector of P.L. Shupyk National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education Yurii Voronenko, member of the Honorable Council of the Order of St. Panteleimon Volodymyr Ohryzko, laureates of the Order of St. Panteleimon in 2019 (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

