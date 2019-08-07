Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak'
On Wednesday, August 7, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak." Participants: Oleh Doroshenko, the head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Ukrainian Bank Depositors, Serhiy Lakiza, the legal adviser of the All-Ukrainian Association of Ukrainian Bank Depositors, Rostyslav Fedorko, a representative of the We are Ukraine public organization (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.