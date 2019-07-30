Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments'

On Tuesday, July 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments." Participants: Oleksandr Panchenko, a member of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, Mindaugas Bakas, the Chairman of the Board of the National Depository of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sukhorukov, the director for business development at the Ukrainian Exchange, Hanna Vysochanska, the director of AMC LD Asset Management, Volodymyr Pozniy, the head of the Ukrainian division of the European investment company EXANTE, Roman Osipov, the director of BTS Broker LLC. Journalists, institutional and private investors are invited to participate in the discussion (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: +38 067 452 5311 (Roman Osipov, the director of BTS Broker).