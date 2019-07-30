Video

11:30 30.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments'

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Apple Inc. Shares on Ukrainian Exchange - First Sign of New Class Long-Term Savings Instruments." Participants: Oleksandr Panchenko, a member of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, Mindaugas Bakas, the Chairman of the Board of the National Depository of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sukhorukov, the director for business development at the Ukrainian Exchange, Hanna Vysochanska, the director of AMC LD Asset Management, Volodymyr Pozniy, the head of the Ukrainian division of the European investment company EXANTE, Roman Osipov, the director of BTS Broker LLC. Journalists, institutional and private investors are invited to participate in the discussion (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: +38 067 452 5311 (Roman Osipov, the director of BTS Broker).

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Extradition Requests of Authoritarian Regimes of Russia, Central Asia as a Tool for Repressions of Their Own Citizens on Ukraine's Territory'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Radiation Measurements and SBU's version'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Parliamentary Elections. Finale'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Reconstruction of Central Bridge in Dnipro: Resignation of Filatov or Safety of Residents of Dnipro?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by political party All-Ukrainian Association Fakel

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'What are Yuriy Nesterchuk, Mykola Babenko and Natalia Bihari and Why do They Run for Deputies?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Electoral Situation in Electoral District No. 96 before Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the outcome of parliamentary election campaign

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'About Black PR against Candidate for Deputy from Svoboda Party Mykhailo Podoliak'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD